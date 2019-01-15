Why Micron Technology Stock Fell 22.8% in 2018

What happened

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) dipped 22.8% in 2018 according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .

^SPX Chart More

^SPX data by YCharts

Reduced pricing strength for the company's DRAM and NAND memory chips combined with sell-offs for the broader market in the year's last quarter helped drag the stock down double digits. Despite the slide in 2018, Micron stock has climbed more than 180% over the past three years.

Chart lines, graphs, and data. More

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Micron stock climbed through the first half of the year thanks to strong pricing for its NAND and DRAM memory offerings. However, a confluence of factors, including a decline in mobile handset hardware sales, a weaker-than-anticipated near-term outlook in the data center market, and a slowdown for the Chinese economy, appear to have created the dynamics for weakening memory-chip demand.

Micron's chief financial officerm, speaking at a Citigroup-hosted conference in September, indicated that prices for NAND memory had fallen in the previous quarter. The outlook for the NAND market only got worse from there, and DRAM pricing also started to slide in the year's final quarter, dragging Micron stock down along with it.

Now what

Micron stock has posted gains early in 2019, with shares trading up roughly 9.3% in January.