Why MicroPort Scientific Corporation’s (HKG:853) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll look at MicroPort Scientific Corporation (HKG:853) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MicroPort Scientific:

0.06 = US$50m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, MicroPort Scientific has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Does MicroPort Scientific Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see MicroPort Scientific's ROCE is meaningfully below the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how MicroPort Scientific stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , MicroPort Scientific currently has an ROCE of 6.0% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.2%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how MicroPort Scientific's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:853 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for MicroPort Scientific.

How MicroPort Scientific's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

MicroPort Scientific has total assets of US$1.3b and current liabilities of US$440m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. MicroPort Scientific's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.