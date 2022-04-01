Why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microsoft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Microsoft

What's the opportunity in Microsoft?

Good news, investors! Microsoft is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $475.06, but it is currently trading at US$314 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Microsoft’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Microsoft?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Microsoft. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MSFT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSFT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MSFT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Microsoft as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Microsoft has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Microsoft, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision’s Merger With Microsoft Is Getting New Pushback From U.S. Senators

    A group of U.S. senators has asked the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize whether the merger could worsen labor issues at Activision Blizzard.

  • Activision Tries to Fix Its Big Problem Before Microsoft Takeover

    For those only briefly familiar with Activision Blizzard , the high-profile video game publisher that Microsoft announced it would acquire back in January, they might assume that the purchase is simply a strategic move to further boost its gaming business. From plentiful sexual harassment accusations to a CEO who allegedly did his utmost to cover up his company's problems, Activision Blizzard's success--it earned $8.8 billion in revenue last year--appears to be built atop an unstable foundation. It alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees, both issues it had been investigating as far back as 2018.

  • Microsoft Snaps This Process Mining Specialist For Undisclosed Sum

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquired Minit, a leader in process mining technology. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Minit enabled businesses to transform how they analyze, monitor, and optimize their processes. Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes. This acquisition would further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally tran

  • Tesla Snubbed from Elite Club While Rivals Ford, Rivian Are Anointed

    Electric truck maker Rivian makes Time's list of the 100 most influential companies, while Tesla is on the outside looking in.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

    Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple should soon become their competitor. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • Nation's largest investment bank downgrades P&G

    The nation's largest investment bank, which has taken a bullish view of Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble for the past several years, has downgraded its outlook on the consumer package goods giant.

  • 10 UK Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 UK dividend stocks to buy. You can see some more stocks from this list by clicking 5 UK Dividend Stocks To Buy. In the fourth quarter of 2021, real GDP of the UK rose by 1.0% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The UK economy grew by 7.5% in 2021, the […]

  • How Rising Oil Prices Turned This Texas Scrubland Into an Energy Stock Worth Fighting Over

    For over a century, sleepy Texas Pacific Land presided over nearly a million acres in West Texas. Then along came fracking and a war in Ukraine, and a mounting stream of oil-and-gas royalties.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Some Seniors Only Have Until April 1 to Avoid a Dreaded Financial Penalty

    With a traditional IRA or 401(k), your contributions are made before taxes, thereby shielding some of your income from the IRS. Then investment gains are tax deferred until withdrawals, which are taxable, are taken in retirement. The problem with these tax-advantaged retirement plans, though, is that they can be restrictive.

  • Disney Stock: After Bounce Off the Lows, Buy or Sell? Check the Chart.

    It has not been the typical ride that long-term Disney bulls have seen in the stock price over the past few years. Shares of Disney traded sideways from 2015 until April 2019. The company has had tremendous success with these platforms, boasting 129.8 million subscribers as of Disney's most recent quarterly update.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)?

    Let's talk about the popular DexCom, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXCM ). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of...

  • Should I Buy Walt Disney Stock Now?

    Walt Disney welcomed analysts, investors, and journalists to Disney World and showed off a bright future.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Ford (F) Introduces Off-Road Variant 2023 F-150 Rattler

    With its premium offering, the all-new off-road truck package F-150 Rattler, Ford (F) is set to break ground in the F-150 series pickup series.