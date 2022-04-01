Why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Worth Watching

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microsoft’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Microsoft?

Good news, investors! Microsoft is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $475.06, but it is currently trading at US$314 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Microsoft’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Microsoft?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Microsoft. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MSFT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSFT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MSFT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Microsoft as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Microsoft has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Microsoft, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

