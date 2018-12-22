Why Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Microsoft has a P/E ratio of 40.15, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.5%.

How Do You Calculate Microsoft’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Microsoft:

P/E of 40.15 = $98.23 ÷ $2.45 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Microsoft’s earnings per share fell by 28% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.9% per year over the last three years. And EPS is down 2.8% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Microsoft’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Microsoft has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the software industry average (39.9).

NasdaqGS:MSFT PE PEG Gauge December 22nd 18 More

Microsoft’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Microsoft’s P/E?

Microsoft has net cash of US$48b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Microsoft’s P/E Ratio

Microsoft has a P/E of 40.1. That’s higher than the average in the US market, which is 15.9. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.