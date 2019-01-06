Software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has done well for its investors. Over the last five years, the company's share price has nearly tripled, tacking on hundreds of billions of dollars to the company's market capitalization in that time.

On top of that, Microsoft hasn't been stingy about sharing its business success with its shareholders -- the folks who, after all, own the company. As the company's market value has surged, the company's dividend has also risen significantly. Indeed, at the end of 2013, Microsoft's quarterly dividend was $0.28 per share. Today, it stands at $0.46 -- up 64% over the past five years.

Although the information above strongly hints at it, I'd like to go over why Microsoft is a great dividend growth stock.

Backed by business fundamentals

A good dividend growth stock in my book is a company that consistently grows the size of the quarterly dividend that it pays out to its shareholders in a sustainable way.

It'd be easy for a company to simply keep raising its dividend even in the face of flat-to-down financial performance by merely increasing the percentage of its free cash flow that it allocates to the dividend. Such a strategy might work for a little while, but without underlying business growth, a company could wind up paying out all of the free cash flow that it generates as a dividend.

Then, at the first sign of business trouble, that company might be forced to cut its dividend payments.

Microsoft doesn't overexert itself with its dividend. Over the last 12 months, the company raked in about $4.12 per share in free cash flow. The company's quarterly dividend of $0.46 -- which translates into $1.84 on an annual basis -- represents less than half of its trailing 12-month free cash flow.

On top of that, both Microsoft's dividend and its free cash flow per share have been trending in the same general direction over time -- up.

Robust prospects

Microsoft's long-term prospects are also looking pretty good. The company is the dominant vendor of PC operating systems. The market for PCs is quite large, and after years of annual unit declines, the PC market is showing signs of stabilization. (PC chip giant Intel is actually forecasting an increase in PC unit sales in 2018.)