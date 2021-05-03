Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Became a Top Contributor in Baron Fund’s Q1 Portfolio

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% and 1.19% returns respectively for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Baron Opportunity Fund, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and shared their insights on the company. Microsoft Corporation is a Redmond, Washington-based technology company that currently has a $1.89 trillion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, MSFT delivered a 13.38% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 41.01%. As of April 30, 2021, the stock closed at $252.18 per share.

Here is what Baron Opportunity Fund has to say about Microsoft Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation is a cloud-software Titan, and also discussed further in the Review and Outlook section above and the Top Purchases section below. Microsoft was a top contributor in the period because it trades at reasonable FCF and earnings valuations, has cloud and digital transformation tailwinds at its back, and reported an excellent December quarter, beating Street expectations by a wide margin. Microsoft’s results were strong across the board, with accelerating trends in Azure cloud computing and solid growth in its overall commercial cloud businesses. Azure accelerated to 48% constant-currency (“cc”) revenue growth from 47% the quarter before, and commercial cloud grew 32% cc, ahead of Street estimates at 26%. Microsoft’s profitability was also a significant beat, with operating income coming it at $17.9 billion, almost $3 billion ahead of Street estimates. Microsoft’s March quarter guidance also outstripped Street projections, with revenue growth of 16.5% versus the Street at 10.6%, and operating income over $1 billion ahead. CEO Satya Nadella began the earnings call with this proclamation: “What we are witnessing is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry. Digital capability is key to both resilience and growth … Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform … I’m energized by our increasing momentum and the expanding opportunity fueled by the structural change brought about by the rapid adoption of digital technology.”"

Our calculations show that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) ranks 2nd in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Microsoft Corporation was in 258 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 234 funds in the third quarter. MSFT delivered a 5.23% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Gains Cloud Market Share?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Fortinet Shows Strength With Rising Composite Rating

    Fortinet saw an improvement in its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating Monday, from 94 to 96. Fortinet is now out of buy range after clearing the 152.05 buy point in a cup without handle. The revised score means Fortinet currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • All You Need to Know About Carrier Global (CARR) Rating Upgrade to Buy

    Carrier Global (CARR) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Bombardier sees first-quarter business jet revenue ahead of Street estimates

    Business jet makers are seen benefiting as more people start flying mainly for leisure purposes following easing of coronavirus-led restrictions. The Montreal-based maker's U.S. rival Textron Inc last week posted better-than-expected results, propelled by a rebound in demand for its small and medium business jets. Bombardier said its first-quarter business aircraft deliveries would be 26 planes, the same number it delivered in the year-ago quarter.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Trimmed its Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Position

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% […]

  • Snowflake Stock May Still Be Too Pricey, Even After the Dip

    Software firm Snowflake has seen shares tumble since hitting a record after going public last year. Needham analyst Jack Andrews says it's still not time to buy.

  • Twitter to introduce ticketing for audio 'Spaces' feature

    Twitter Inc said on Monday it will introduce a new feature to let users charge admission to their live audio chat rooms in its "Spaces" feature, as the social media company seeks to court more content creators. Until now, only some users who were part of Twitter's pilot testing were able to host their own Space. Twitter introduced Spaces last year to compete with viral app Clubhouse, which jump-started the audio chat trend and attracted celebrities and entrepreneurs, but remains limited as an invite-only app.

  • Is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% […]

  • Majority Backs Breakup Of Big Tech To Avoid Monopolies: IBD/TIPP Poll

    As Congress continues to examine the business practices of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, a new IBD/TIPP Poll says a majority of Americans support breaking up the four tech giants.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Netflix, Amazon and Comcast

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Netflix, Amazon and Comcast

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Both telecom veterans kicked off 2021 with a bang. Does one possess an edge as the better investment?

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best high-yield dividend stocks according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. You can skip our comprehensive discussion on Gabelli’s investment philosophy, history, and hedge fund performance and go directly to the 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Joseph Gabelli is a […]

  • Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election falsehoods despite perilous position in GOP

    Cheney's criticism of the former president came as Trump and others continue to push false claims of widespread 2020 election fraud.

  • What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

    BREAKING: The North Carolina man served 44 years of an 80-year sentence on a rape charge. He says what the state paid him isn’t enough.

  • Travis Scott celebrated his birthday in style in Miami. Kylie Jenner tagged along

    Travis Scott arrived in Miami, 305 style.

  • Mexico worries about scorn if another drug lord is released

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worried Monday that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule. Almost eight years ago, drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. On Saturday, another top capo of the Sinaloa cartel was about to walk in similar circumstances.

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

    House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE." The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021 As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper squeeze 'Oreo creme' out of a cluster of growths on a woman's cheek

    Dr. Pimple Popper used a blade to create tiny perforations in each minuscule growth. Then she pressed down with a looped tool and pus spurted out.

  • Right-wing media keeps trying to force easily-debunked Biden scandals instead of focusing on actual policy

    The same week Republicans were on a policy retreat, easily debunked culture war stories dominated conservative media instead of Biden's agenda.