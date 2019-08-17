Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Microsoft (MSFT). Shares have lost about 0.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Microsoft due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Microsoft Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beats Estimates, Up Y/Y

Microsoft delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share. The figure surged 21% on a year-over-year basis (up 24% in constant currency or cc).

Revenues of $33.72 billion increased 12% from the year-ago quarter (up 14% in constant currency or cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.73 billion.

Robust execution and better-than-expected demand from customers for hybrid cloud offerings drove the quarterly results. Moreover, strong Commercial business positively impacted top and bottom line.

Commercial bookings increased 22% (25% at cc), primarily due to robust renewal implementation and increase in the Azure contracts.Commercial unearned revenues were $34.1 billion, up 16% year over year at cc. Commercial revenue annuity mix was 90%, flat year over year.

Commercial cloud revenues were $11 billion, surging 39% year over year (42% at cc).

Segmental Details

Productivity & Business Processes includes the Office and Dynamics CRM businesses. Revenues increased 14% (up 17% at cc) on a year-over-year basis to $11 billion.

The Commercial business (products + Office 365 & related cloud services) revenues were up 14% from the year-ago level (up 16% at cc). Office 365 commercial revenues grew 31% (34% at cc), driven by strong installed base growth and average revenues per user (ARPU) expansion. Office 365 Commercial seat improved 23% on a year-over-year basis.

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenues increased 8% (up 10% at cc). Office 365 Consumer subscribers came in at 34.8 million during the reported quarter.

Dynamics business grew 12% (up 15% at cc). Dynamics 365 revenues surged 45% (48% at cc). Dynamics adoption is improving with companies like H&M selecting the application to digitize its critical business processes.

LinkedIn revenues advanced 25% from the year-ago quarter (up 28% at cc). LinkedIn sessions were up 22%, reflecting acceleration in engagement.

Microsoft is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Microsoft 365 and Teams. Both solutions continue to witness strong adoption. Microsoft 365 has been chosen by the likes of L'Oreal, Walgreens, BASF, CenturyLink and KPMG in recent times

The company recently also announced a slew of partner updates and enhancements to its Teams, Azure and Dynamics 365. Management remains elated that Teams registered daily active user count of 13 million and weekly active users of around 19 million.

In Microsoft Teams, the company is adding automated translation support for meetings, shift scheduling for firstline workers, and new industry-specific offerings for healthcare and small businesses. The features are anticipated to aid Microsoft in upping the game against Splunk, Cisco’s Webex Teams, among others, in collaborative platforms domain.

Moreover, Microsoft updated Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator, announced two latest integrations for Dynamics 365 pertaining to financial services and automotive sectors. The enhancements are likely to favor adoption of Dynamics 365, which remains a positive.

Intelligent Cloud includes server, and enterprise products and services. The segment reported revenues of $11.4 billion, up 192% (up 21% at cc) year over year.

Server product and cloud services revenues rallied 22% year over year (up 24% at cc). The high point was Azure's revenues, which soared 64% year over year (up 68% at cc).

The company added many new capabilities to Azure, with focus on existing workloads like security and new workloads like IoT and Edge AI. Microsoft and AT&T Inc.’s business segment, AT&T Communications, recently announced multi-year technology collaboration.