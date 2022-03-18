Why Microsoft's Dividend Growth Is Still In the Early Innings

Nathan Parsh
·1 min read

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years, so the company has shown a commitment to growing its dividend for a long period of time. This growth has been fueled by its market leadership in its industry, which has provided ample capital to return to shareholders through dividends.

Looking closer at the company, it seems that Microsofts dividend growth should be secure for years to come. This article will examine why I believe that Microsofts dividend growth is still in the early innings.

    Why Microsoft's Dividend Growth Is Still In the Early Innings

    Microsoft has a GF Value of $279.64, which gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. As you can see, shares havent been this close to the fair value line in some time. This earns the stock a rating of fairly valued from GuruFocus.

    Final thoughts

    Microsoft has many qualities that dividend growth investors are looking for, including a dominant market position, a dividend that appears to be extremely safe and a lengthy and consistent track record of raising distributions.

    These factors also make it likely that Microsofts dividend growth should continue to be close to the long-term average. This suggests that investors looking for a high-quality technology name still in the early innings of growing its dividend may want to consider Microsoft.

    This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

