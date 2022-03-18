Why Microsoft's Dividend Growth Is Still In the Early Innings

Microsoft has a GF Value of $279.64, which gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. As you can see, shares havent been this close to the fair value line in some time. This earns the stock a rating of fairly valued from GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Microsoft has many qualities that dividend growth investors are looking for, including a dominant market position, a dividend that appears to be extremely safe and a lengthy and consistent track record of raising distributions.

These factors also make it likely that Microsofts dividend growth should continue to be close to the long-term average. This suggests that investors looking for a high-quality technology name still in the early innings of growing its dividend may want to consider Microsoft.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

