As Nashville and surrounding areas were with hit with record breaking amounts of snow and freezing temperatures last week, Middle Tennesseans were asked to stay home due to slick and dangerous roads.

Many interstates were closed or backed up, multiple vehicles were left stranded and the Tennessee Department of Transportation responded to hundreds of incidents. Both TDOT and the Nashville Department of Transportation worked continuously to clear roads, black ice was also a major concern.

Some employees however, didn't have the luxury of staying home.

One local Coffee County sheriff chastised Bridgestone Americas, one of the largest employers in the region, for making employees provide an "excuse note" from authorities saying they couldn't make it to work. In 2023, the company expanded its Morrison plant located in Warren County, just outside the Coffee County line.

What did Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin say?

Partin made his frustrations with Bridgestone clear in a social media post.

Partin urged the employer to walk outside, watch the local news and to "troll" Facebook for information regarding road conditions in Middle Tennessee.

"I would ask that you, the company, the administrators, the superintendent, the supervisor or whoever is in charge up there to stop having your employees contact the Sheriff's Department for a letter that said employee cannot make it to work," he said on Saturday. "Most of all, if your employee says they can’t get out of their driveway then believe them!"

Additionally, Partin pleaded to Bridgestone to stop having their employees contact him for excuse notes, as he had lost a life long friend that exact same day due to a wreck.

"He was doing what all farmers do in these conditions. Checking on his cows," said Partin. "He didn’t need a permission slip from the Sheriff!"

How did Bridgestone Arena respond?

Bridgestone Corp America HQ said that the safety and well-being of Bridgestone America's teammates, contractors and visitors is the most important value.

"Negotiated agreements have long been in place between Bridgestone and the United Steelworkers, which address the impacts of inclement weather and related attendance policies and processes at our Warren County Truck and Bus Radial Tire Plant," they said in a statement provided to the Tennessean.

Bridgestone said that due to hazardous road conditions across multiple counties for several days, they had already excused absences for those teammates who could not travel safely to work during the recent winter storm.

