Why Midway Limited’s (ASX:MWY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Midway Limited’s (ASX:MWY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Midway has a price to earnings ratio of 13.46, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying A$13.46 for every A$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Midway

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Midway:

P/E of 13.46 = A$3.3 ÷ A$0.25 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Midway increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 21% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 16% a year, over 3 years.

How Does Midway’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Midway has a higher P/E than the average (12) P/E for companies in the forestry industry.

ASX:MWY PE PEG Gauge January 26th 19 More

That means that the market expects Midway will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Midway’s Balance Sheet

Midway has net debt worth 11% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Midway’s P/E Ratio

Midway has a P/E of 13.5. That’s below the average in the AU market, which is 15.2. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.