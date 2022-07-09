Why You Might Be Interested In AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, AbbVie investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.41 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AbbVie has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of $152.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AbbVie's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, AbbVie's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, AbbVie has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is AbbVie worth buying for its dividend? We like AbbVie's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about AbbVie, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while AbbVie has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with AbbVie (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

