Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of September.

Alaska Air Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alaska Air Group has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $59.23. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Alaska Air Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Alaska Air Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Alaska Air Group paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Alaska Air Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:ALK Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Alaska Air Group earnings per share are up 2.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 6 years ago, Alaska Air Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Alaska Air Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Alaska Air Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Alaska Air Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

Wondering what the future holds for Alaska Air Group? See what the 13 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow