Why You Might Be Interested In APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase APM Human Services International's shares on or after the 9th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of March.

The upcoming dividend for APM Human Services International will put a total of AU$0.05 per share in shareholders' pockets. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. APM Human Services International is paying out an acceptable 68% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 33% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that APM Human Services International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that APM Human Services International's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past three years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

This is APM Human Services International's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

To Sum It Up

Has APM Human Services International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that APM Human Services International is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

While it's tempting to invest in APM Human Services International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for APM Human Services International you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

