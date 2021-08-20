Why You Might Be Interested In Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Applied Materials' shares on or after the 25th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.96 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Applied Materials has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current stock price of $129.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Applied Materials

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Applied Materials paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Applied Materials's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Applied Materials's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 34% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Applied Materials looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Applied Materials has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Applied Materials worth buying for its dividend? We love that Applied Materials is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Applied Materials is facing. For example - Applied Materials has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC Banker Who Quit Over Racism Report Says Efforts To Hire More Black Leaders Failing

    A former HSBC banker who resigned is calling out the hypocrisy of banks saying they are failing to deliver on promises to hire, retain and promote more Black executives as prejudice still stymies the efforts.

  • Weak Guidance Keeps Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Spiraling Down

    Guidance is a word that can make or break the earnings report. Despite scoring a much better earnings report recently, shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)slumped to levels not seen in over 2 years due to, once again, unfavorable full-year revenue guidance.

  • Cango inc (CANG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company. With that said, I am now turning the call over to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, CEO of Cango.

  • Here's How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks

    If you're a veteran income investor, then you already know that not all dividend stocks are built the same. It's improved its annual payout for the past 14 years, but the company has only been a publicly traded entity since 2000.

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy After Company Announces Looming CEO Departure?

    Is JNJ stock a buy after the company announced CEO Alex Gorsky will step down on Jan. 3, leaving the company to Joaquin Duato?

  • Nickel Is Becoming a Battleground for Bets on Battery Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to supply automakers with nickel to power their batteries is pitting two of the biggest names in mining against each other. A company owned by Australian iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest signaled its refusal to back down after a proposal to buy Canadian nickel developer Noront Resources Ltd. was trumped by the world’s biggest miner, BHP Group. And Forrest has been busy back home too: Australian nickel producer Western Areas Ltd. -- which announced this week it’s in tak

  • Is AMAT Stock A Buy After Another Bullish Earnings Report? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    AMAT stock is one of several top-rated semiconductor equipment stocks in IBD's database, helped in part by strong fundamentals.

  • Is Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 Jab Heart Risk More Than Pfizer's?

    Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine is being probed for higher risk of heart inflammation compared to Pfizer's vaccine, per a Washington Post article.

  • Microsoft Boosts Prices on Office 365, Driving Stock to New Record Peak

    The price increases will vary from 9% to 25%, depending on the specific version of the software, with increases to go into effect in six months.

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.