Why You Might Be Interested In Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Australian United Investment's shares on or after the 23rd of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.37 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Australian United Investment stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of A$10.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Australian United Investment is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Australian United Investment's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Australian United Investment has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.8% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Australian United Investment for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Australian United Investment is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Australian United Investment more closely.

