Why You Might Be Interested In Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (HKG:2293) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Limited (HKG:2293) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of November.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings's upcoming dividend is HK$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.05 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bamboos Health Care Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of HK$1.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bamboos Health Care Holdings is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 31% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Bamboos Health Care Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past five years, Bamboos Health Care Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 4.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bamboos Health Care Holdings? We like Bamboos Health Care Holdings's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Bamboos Health Care Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.