Why You Might Be Interested In Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSE:CTC.A) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSE:CTC.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Canadian Tire Corporation's shares before the 28th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$1.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$4.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Canadian Tire Corporation stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of CA$183.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Canadian Tire Corporation is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 20% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Canadian Tire Corporation's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Canadian Tire Corporation has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Canadian Tire Corporation got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Canadian Tire Corporation has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Canadian Tire Corporation, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Canadian Tire Corporation for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Canadian Tire Corporation is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

