Why You Might Be Interested In CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase CF Industries Holdings' shares on or after the 13th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CF Industries Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $99.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether CF Industries Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CF Industries Holdings paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 8.1% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see CF Industries Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years. CF Industries Holdings earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CF Industries Holdings has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is CF Industries Holdings worth buying for its dividend? CF Industries Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. CF Industries Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while CF Industries Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with CF Industries Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

