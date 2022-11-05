Why You Might Be Interested In Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Cogeco's shares before the 9th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.73 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$2.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cogeco stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of CA$55.36. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cogeco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Cogeco has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Cogeco paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Cogeco earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cogeco has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cogeco? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Cogeco is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Cogeco is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Cogeco looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Cogeco has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cogeco and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

