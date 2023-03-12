Why You Might Be Interested In Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Dunelm Group's shares before the 16th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.81 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dunelm Group has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current stock price of £12.42. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Dunelm Group paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 36% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Dunelm Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Dunelm Group's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Dunelm Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Dunelm Group has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Dunelm Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Dunelm Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Dunelm Group is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dunelm Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

