Why You Might Be Interested In ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase ESSA Bancorp's shares before the 15th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ESSA Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $16.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately ESSA Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see ESSA Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ESSA Bancorp has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is ESSA Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, ESSA Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

