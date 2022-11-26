Why You Might Be Interested In FIH group plc (LON:FIH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy FIH group plc (LON:FIH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase FIH group's shares on or after the 1st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.012 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.04 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FIH group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of £2.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately FIH group's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether FIH group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 5.1% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that FIH group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about FIH group's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. FIH group's dividend payments per share have declined at 12% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy FIH group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that FIH group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and FIH group is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for FIH group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

