Why You Might Be Interested In First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase First Northwest Bancorp's shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.28 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Northwest Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $15.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether First Northwest Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First Northwest Bancorp is paying out just 18% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see First Northwest Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, First Northwest Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy First Northwest Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like First Northwest Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, First Northwest Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while First Northwest Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for First Northwest Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

