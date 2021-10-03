Why You Might Be Interested In First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, First Savings Financial Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Savings Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $28.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Savings Financial Group paid out just 5.2% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see First Savings Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 40% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, First Savings Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is First Savings Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? Companies like First Savings Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, First Savings Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while First Savings Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. We've identified 2 warning signs with First Savings Financial Group (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

