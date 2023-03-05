Why You Might Be Interested In Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE:GENP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Genting Plantations Berhad's shares before the 9th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.34 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Genting Plantations Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 5.6% on its current stock price of MYR6.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Genting Plantations Berhad paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Genting Plantations Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Genting Plantations Berhad, with earnings per share up 4.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Genting Plantations Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 7.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Genting Plantations Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Genting Plantations Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Genting Plantations Berhad is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Genting Plantations Berhad is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Genting Plantations Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

