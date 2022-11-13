Why You Might Be Interested In Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Globetronics Technology Bhd investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.06 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Globetronics Technology Bhd has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of MYR1.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Globetronics Technology Bhd paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 57% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Globetronics Technology Bhd's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Globetronics Technology Bhd is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Globetronics Technology Bhd has delivered an average of 5.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Globetronics Technology Bhd for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Globetronics Technology Bhd looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Globetronics Technology Bhd for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd you should know about.

