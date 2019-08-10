Why You Might Be Interested In Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE:HINDALCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE:HINDALCO) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of September.

Hindalco Industries's next dividend payment will be ₹1.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹1.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hindalco Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 0.7% on the current share price of ₹176.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hindalco Industries paid out just 4.9% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 5.4% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Hindalco Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Hindalco Industries's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hindalco Industries has seen its dividend decline 4.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Hindalco Industries is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has Hindalco Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Hindalco Industries is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Hindalco Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.