Why You Might Be Interested In J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE:JBCHEPHARM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE:JBCHEPHARM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 14th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of August.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's next dividend payment will be ₹5.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹5.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of ₹371.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 14% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years. J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals worth buying for its dividend? J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.