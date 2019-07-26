Why You Might Be Interested In The KCP Limited (NSE:KCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like The KCP Limited (NSE:KCP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of September.

KCP's next dividend payment will be ₹1.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹1.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KCP has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of ₹76.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KCP paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 90% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see KCP's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. KCP's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is KCP worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, KCP paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

