Why You Might Be Interested In Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Marathon Petroleum investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.58 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.32 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Marathon Petroleum has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $92.74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Marathon Petroleum has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Marathon Petroleum is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Marathon Petroleum's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Marathon Petroleum is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Marathon Petroleum an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Marathon Petroleum's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Marathon Petroleum looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Marathon Petroleum (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

