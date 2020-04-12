Why You Might Be Interested In Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 16th of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of May.

Methode Electronics's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.44 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Methode Electronics has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $28.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Methode Electronics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Methode Electronics is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:MEI Historical Dividend Yield April 12th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Methode Electronics, with earnings per share up 4.1% on average over the last five years. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Methode Electronics has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Methode Electronics an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Methode Electronics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Methode Electronics is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.