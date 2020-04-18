Why You Might Be Interested In NTR Holding A/S (CPH:NTR B) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see NTR Holding A/S (CPH:NTR B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 22nd of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of April.

NTR Holding's upcoming dividend is ø2.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ø2.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NTR Holding has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current stock price of DKK35.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether NTR Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for NTR Holding

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. NTR Holding paid out 75% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that NTR Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit NTR Holding paid out over the last 12 months.

CPSE:NTR B Historical Dividend Yield April 18th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, NTR Holding's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. NTR Holding is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. NTR Holding's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.8% per year on average over the past ten years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid NTR Holding? NTR Holding's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. NTR Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.