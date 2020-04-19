Why You Might Be Interested In Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of May.

Ohio Valley Banc's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ohio Valley Banc has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of $24.39. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Ohio Valley Banc can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Ohio Valley Banc paying out a modest 40% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Ohio Valley Banc's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ohio Valley Banc's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Ohio Valley Banc got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Ohio Valley Banc has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. In summary, Ohio Valley Banc appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Ohio Valley Banc for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Ohio Valley Banc and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

