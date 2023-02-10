Why You Might Be Interested In Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Olympia Financial Group's shares before the 15th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$3.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Olympia Financial Group has a trailing yield of approximately 6.1% on its current stock price of CA$68.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Olympia Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Olympia Financial Group paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Olympia Financial Group's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Olympia Financial Group has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Olympia Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Olympia Financial Group is paying out a bit over half its profits. Olympia Financial Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Olympia Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Olympia Financial Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

