Why You Might Be Interested In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 16th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of September.

Oshkosh's upcoming dividend is US$0.27 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Oshkosh stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $74.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Oshkosh

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Oshkosh has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:OSK Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Oshkosh's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Oshkosh has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Oshkosh got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Oshkosh is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Oshkosh looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Oshkosh? See what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow