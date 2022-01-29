Why You Might Be Interested In Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares before the 3rd of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $28.485. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

