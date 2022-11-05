Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Pool's shares before the 9th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.00 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Pool has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $292.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pool's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Pool has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pool paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 65% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Pool's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Pool has grown its earnings rapidly, up 41% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Pool has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Pool? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Pool paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Pool for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pool that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

