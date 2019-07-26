Why You Might Be Interested In Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 31st of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Sierra Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sierra Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $25.65. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Sierra Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Sierra Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 1.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Sierra Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Sierra Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Sierra Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

