Why You Might Be Interested In Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of September.

Solid State's upcoming dividend is UK£0.083 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.13 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Solid State has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of £4.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Solid State's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Solid State's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Solid State's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Solid State earnings per share are up 4.3% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Solid State has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Solid State for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Solid State is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Solid State is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Solid State looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.