Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

South State's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, South State stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $76.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether South State can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. South State paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, South State's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. South State has delivered 9.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid South State? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, South State appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

