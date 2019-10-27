Why You Might Be Interested In Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 31st of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of November.

Springfield Properties's next dividend payment will be UK£0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Springfield Properties has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of £1.195. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Springfield Properties's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Springfield Properties's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

AIM:SPR Historical Dividend Yield, October 27th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Springfield Properties's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last three years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Springfield Properties has delivered an average of 48% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Springfield Properties for the upcoming dividend? Springfield Properties has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Springfield Properties, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.