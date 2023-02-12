Why You Might Be Interested In United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase United Parcel Service's shares before the 17th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.62 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that United Parcel Service has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of $185.22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether United Parcel Service can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United Parcel Service paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether United Parcel Service generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see United Parcel Service's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. United Parcel Service is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, United Parcel Service has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is United Parcel Service an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, United Parcel Service paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. United Parcel Service looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in United Parcel Service for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for United Parcel Service (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

