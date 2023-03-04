Why You Might Be Interested In Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Unity Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Unity Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of $26.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Unity Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Unity Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Unity Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 29% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Unity Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Unity Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Unity Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

