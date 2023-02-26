Why You Might Be Interested In Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Ventia Services Group's shares before the 1st of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.083 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ventia Services Group stock has a trailing yield of around 7.1% on the current share price of A$2.32. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ventia Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Ventia Services Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ventia Services Group is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Ventia Services Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past three years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

We'd also point out that Ventia Services Group issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Ventia Services Group has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Ventia Services Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Ventia Services Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Ventia Services Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • What Does Qube Holdings Limited's (ASX:QUB) Share Price Indicate?

    Qube Holdings Limited ( ASX:QUB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over...

  • Iluka Resources' (ASX:ILU) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.20

    Iluka Resources Limited ( ASX:ILU ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Helia Group (ASX:HLI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.41

    The board of Helia Group Limited ( ASX:HLI ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.41 on the 24th of...

  • Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2023 Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Alliant Energy’s Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results. This call is being recorded for rebroadcast. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Susan Gille, Investor Relations Manager at […]

  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2023 Operator: Hello, and welcome to the Celanese’s Q4 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, VP of Investor Relations, Brandon Ayache. Please go ahead, Brandon. Brandon […]

  • Market Mind: Reality bites

    A wave of selling is likely to crash over Asian markets on Monday following a sobering end to the week on Wall Street, as the reality of 'higher for longer' U.S. interest rates finally dawns on investors. Consumer spending, labor market and business activity data suggest the U.S. economy is in much better shape than many had thought, and the coup de grace last week came in the form of unexpectedly strong inflation figures.

  • How the titans of tech investing are staying warm over the VC winter

    Venture capital’s bruised whales are rethinking their strategies

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are some notable charts to monitor in commodities markets over the coming days.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for Business ShippingCommodity watchers keen on taking the pulse of the global econom

  • These Billionaire Owners of Luxury Hotels Plan to Start Cruise Ship Operators

    (Bloomberg) -- There was no Broadway show, mini golf or video arcades on board the Ritz-Carlton yacht which set sail from Barcelona in October on its maiden voyage. Guests were instead entertained by jazz musicians, an on-board art collection, and a shop stocked with $30,000 Birkin handbags. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMu

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • How big is the storm in cloud software? Salesforce, Zoom and Snowflake are about to tell you

    Is a cloud recession forming on the horizon? Markets could soon find out as Zoom, Salesforce and Snowflake — with many friends — report in the week ahead.