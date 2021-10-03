Why You Might Be Interested In Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Virtus Health's shares before the 8th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.24 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Virtus Health stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of A$5.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Virtus Health paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 38% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Virtus Health's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Virtus Health earnings per share are up 4.2% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Virtus Health's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were eight years ago.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Virtus Health? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Virtus Health is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Virtus Health is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Virtus Health is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Virtus Health and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

