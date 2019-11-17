Why You Might Be Interested In VRL Logistics Limited (NSE:VRLLOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy VRL Logistics Limited (NSE:VRLLOG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

VRL Logistics's next dividend payment will be ₹4.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹4.00 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that VRL Logistics has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of ₹263.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately VRL Logistics's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (76%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that VRL Logistics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, VRL Logistics's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. VRL Logistics's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were four years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has VRL Logistics got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. VRL Logistics looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

