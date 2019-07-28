Why You Might Be Interested In Wonderla Holidays Limited (NSE:WONDERLA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Wonderla Holidays Limited (NSE:WONDERLA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 1st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of September.

Wonderla Holidays's next dividend payment will be ₹1.80 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wonderla Holidays stock has a trailing yield of around 0.7% on the current share price of ₹255.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Wonderla Holidays has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 36% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Wonderla Holidays's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Wonderla Holidays's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Wonderla Holidays has delivered 3.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 5 years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Wonderla Holidays? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Wonderla Holidays is halfway there. Wonderla Holidays looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.