Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Orora's shares before the 1st of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.08 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.16 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Orora has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of A$3.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Orora has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year Orora paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Orora generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 93% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

As Orora's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Orora's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Orora has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Orora for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share flat, but Orora is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Orora. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Orora that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

