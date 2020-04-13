Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Georg Fischer AG (VTX:FI-N) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Georg Fischer AG (VTX:FI-N) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 17th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of April.

Georg Fischer's next dividend payment will be CHF25.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF25.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Georg Fischer has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of CHF705. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Georg Fischer paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (77%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Georg Fischer's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Georg Fischer has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years.

The Bottom Line

Is Georg Fischer an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Georg Fischer has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Georg Fischer.

Although, if you're still interested in Georg Fischer and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Georg Fischer you should know about.

