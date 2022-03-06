Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase PZ Cussons' shares before the 10th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.027 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.061 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PZ Cussons has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of £1.86. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for PZ Cussons

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PZ Cussons paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 106% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

PZ Cussons paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to PZ Cussons's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see PZ Cussons's earnings per share have dropped 12% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PZ Cussons's dividend payments per share have declined at 0.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Is PZ Cussons an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of PZ Cussons.

Although, if you're still interested in PZ Cussons and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PZ Cussons that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

